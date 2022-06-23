NPA Points to Flawed Thinking in USPSTF Report on Dietary Supplements

NPA responded to findings on the relation between the use of Beta Carotene and Vitamin E for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Washington, D.C.—The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has determined there is “insufficient evidence” that taking multivitamins, paired supplements, or single supplements can help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in otherwise healthy, non-pregnant adults.

As WholeFoods Magazine reported, USPSTF specifically recommends against taking beta-carotene supplements. They also advise against vitamin E supplements, saying “it has no net benefit in reducing mortality, cardiovascular disease or cancer.”

NPA Points to a Flaw in the Logic

In response to USPSTF’s report, Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Natural Products Association (NPA), issued a statement.

“This is no surprise to anyone in the dietary supplement industry,” said Dr. Fabricant. “Any manufacturer claiming that the products could have these kinds of effects would be in violation of laws against false claims.

Dr. Fabricant noted that the USPSTF plays an important role in the federal government’s approach to health care and reimbursement considerations. But, he said, “this research is akin to studying a hammer and concluding it is unsuitable for turning a screw. Dietary supplement manufacturers are prohibited from saying their products would help prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer because they cannot, plain and simple.”

