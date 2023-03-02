NPA to Host Annual Capitol Hill Advocacy Fly-In Day

Industry members throughout the supply chain can join the Natural Products Association on June 7, 2023, for the 2023 Congressional Fly-In and meet with members of Congress.

Washington, D.C.—The Natural Products Association (NPA) is hosting its annual federal government advocacy fly-in day now that Congress is back to being open to the public. The event is scheduled for June 7, 2023. Interested parties can reserve a spot and make hotel reservations here.

About natural products fly-in day

NPA explained that the event is a gathering point for industry representatives to meet with members of Congress. NPA members across the supply chain can meet directly with their members of Congress to discuss public policy impacting the industry. A key goal is to discuss how public policy can impact the thousands of Americans who are part of the natural products industry, as well as the millions of Americans who prefer natural products over chemical-based products, and use nutritional supplements every day.

“We have a brand new Congress with new leadership, new chairpersons, and new members in key committees, and we are competing with our critics for their attention,” said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., NPA President and CEO, in a press release. “As they say in Washington, you’re on the menu if you’re not at the table. Engagement matters; Over the last year, we’ve seen firsthand the damage that scientifically baseless proposals could have on the natural products industry, and those proposals have come very close to happening. This year’s fly-in day will present attendees with the opportunity to talk about the industry’s most pressing issues, including the drug exclusion clause, reshoring, NMN, and CBD. If you’re passionate about ensuring consumers have access to products that will improve their health and ensuring the industry has clear and fair rules to deliver these products, this event is for you.”

Mark LeDoux, Chairman of the Board of Directors for NPA, added, “I can’t stress enough how important it is for us to be heard in Washington and in state capitals across the country. But in addition to the important work of explaining our industry and the significant benefits that our products can provide to public health, this event is also a prime networking opportunity and chance to talk directly with NPA staff about any issues of importance.”

Joining the grassroots efforts

NPA reported that, in 2022, the association prevailed on a range of industry threats proposed in Congress and in state legislatures. This, NPA said, is largely due to its industry-leading grassroots network and government relations team.

Fly-in day is an advocacy conference organized and hosted by NPA to provide retailers, suppliers, and all industry stakeholders from across the country with the opportunity to make an impact. There is no registration cost to attend, and NPA arranges all meetings. For questions, contact Kyle Turk (kturk@npanational.org).