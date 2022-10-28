Nutrasource Announces NutraStrong Certification Program

The program will help gatekeep against companies with misleading claims, and inaccurate or false COAs.

Guelph, ON—In an effort to gatekeep against companies with misleading claims, and inaccurate or false COAs, Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services announced the launch of a new global certification program called NutraStrong Certification. This certification is an industry-spanning program that classifies products with relevant and specific standards for each product category, according to the announcement. The standards are designed to set a baseline of quality and testing that will ensure the market is providing customers with quality products, and to prevent poor-quality products from being sold side-by-side with premium brands.

“The Nutrastrong program, which is a protected seal globally, is built on our success in certifying marine oils and non-GMO status,” said William Rowe, Nutrasource President and CEO, in the press release. “ The program branches out to all product categories within the nutrition industry and is reserved for best-in-class brands and branded ingredient companies. Many large brands are moving to adopt Nutrastrong Certification and are in the process of becoming certified. These milestones will be announced late this year.”

4 pillars of NutraStrong certification

Testing Standards

Per lot review of verified lab COAs to ensure consistent compliance with industry standards as well as lab verification on initiation.

Manufacturing Quality

GMP or equivalent certification held on file and verified on program initiation.

Label Compliance

Initial label overview and regulatory compliance sign off sheet.

Corporate VaIues

Multiple avenues to showcase and highlight corporate stewardship/causes that are supported. This includes other certification programs and charitable works.

2 targeted verification programs

Within the NutraStrong certification, there are two targeted verification programs specific to Prebiotics (NutraStrong Prebiotic Verified, created with the support of the Global Prebiotic Association) and Collagen (NutraStrong Collagen Verified).

“The Nutrastrong program is an excellent tool to differentiate legitimate products from those that do not contain efficacious ingredients as well as provide needed transparency,” said Len Monheit, CEO, Industry Transparency Center, and Executive Director, Global Prebiotic Association. “Our focus is on transparency and stewarding emerging categories, and this initiative offers the industry additional resources to assist in responsible growing developing categories like prebiotics and collagen.”

NutraStrong also seeks to take advantage of consumer trends to showcase the brands meeting industry standards. The program will spotlight companies’ corporate values/stewardship prominently on their company profile pages and product reports. These values can be showcased and explained, such as supplier selection, charitable works, community involvements, or other certification programs that are supported to gain a competitive edge with customers.