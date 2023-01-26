Nutrasource Rebrands Clinical Trial Site to Apex Trials 

The move expands and increases opportunities for studies in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the company says.

Guelph, ON—Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services is rebranding its clinical trial site. The newly named Apex Trials is a premium clinical trial site, conducting studies in both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, according to the company’s announcement. Apex Trials focuses primarily on Phase I / Pharmacokinetic studies – Phase IV Studies for both Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals.

“We are excited to launch our clinical trial site under the brand of Apex Trials,” said Joshua Baisley, SVP Clinical Operations, in the press release. “We deliberately separated the operations of our site from our CRO activities many years ago to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and demonstrate our commitment to compliance thereby protecting our Sponsor’s investment. With a team of over 20 staff, 20 years of clinical trial experience, and a client-centric approach.”

Apex Trials will focus on studies targeting:

Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Dyslipidemia

Diabetes

Irritable bowel syndrome

Weight management

Apex Trials 17,000 SF clinical trial suite operates under the leadership of Principal Investigator Dr. Anthony Bier. Personnel include:

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Nurse Practitioners

Clinical Research Coordinators

MLPAO / CSMLS Certified Medical Laboratory Professionals

Pharmacy Staff (QPIC and A/QPIC)

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Personnel

Dedicated Participant Recruitment Team

Associations represented across the team include SOCRA, SCRS, SQA, N2 Network of Networks, and CITI Program.

“Over the past decade, I have been able to witness and appreciate the evolution of our clinical trials unit. I am very proud of the team for accepting and embracing all the physical and procedural changes we have implemented over the years benefiting both our clients and our participants,” said Katie Keene, Clinic Supervisor, in the release. “This latest change is our biggest and best yet as it will allow us to expand our focus beyond food and natural health product trials to include pharmaceutical trials, further growing our site’s portfolio of offerings.”