Women have unique nutritional needs, and as the largest consumers of dietary supplements, there is a need for science and product development. In this educational session from the Naturally Informed virtual event Active Aging: Mastering the Market, Abbie Smith Ryan PhD, CSCSD, FNSCA, FACSM, FISSN, discusses physiological considerations for women and opportunities for nutrition/ingredients.
Home Dietary Supplements Articles Dietary Supplements News Nutritional Opportunities for Women: Bringing Science to Application