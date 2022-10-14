Poll: 70% of Americans More Likely to Support Candidates Who Will Protect Access to Natural Remedies

“This is a mandate from Americans that they want continued access to the health products of their choice, and our elected representatives should take notice," said James Gormley, Citizens for Health.

Washington, D.C.—Seven in 10 Americans say they are more likely to support a congressional candidate who will protect the public’s access to dietary supplements and other natural and homeopathic remedies. That’s according to a new national poll from a coalition of organizations with an interest in natural health. The survey of 1,690 U.S. adults was conducted by the Marist Poll, a college-based public opinion poll with an “A” rating from ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight.

Industry Leaders Say Elected Representatives Should Take Notice

Sharing news of the findings, Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Natural Products Association (NPA) said, “As the poll indicates, 61% of households use our products daily, and 75% use them at least monthly. The poll also shows overwhelming support for candidates for office who support access to these products. At a time when our industry is under attack at the state and federal level, data points like these demonstrate proposals to require pre-market approval or age restrict products are not mainstream. While our organizations have been successful in blocking these radical proposals, the job is not finished. We look forward to our continued work taking our message directly to voters, ensuring elected officials know there will be consequences for not supporting the public’s access to our products.”

James Gormley, President of Citizens for Health, added, “This is a mandate from Americans that they want continued access to the health products of their choice, and our elected representatives should take notice.”

Related: Survey: 66% of Consumers More Likely to Vote for Candidates Who Support Sustainability Initiatives

Gretchen DuBeau, Executive and Legal Director of the Alliance for Natural Health USA, also weighed in on the findings: “The survey demonstrates that more and more Americans recognize the importance of dietary supplements and other natural options to maintain and regenerate their health. We hope Congress will listen to their constituents and support access to and information about these natural health options.”

On the homeopathic side, Paola Brown, President of Americans for Homeopathy Choice, said, “Americans are saying something very simple and clear about natural health: We want to have the choice.”

Peter Gold from the American Institute of Homeopathy, added, “These survey results make it clear that U.S. consumers rely on these natural health products, including homeopathic medicines. It is also clear that consumers will vote to protect their access.”

In a press release announcing the findings, NPA noted that the survey found that the use of supplements and other natural or homeopathic remedies is consistent across all demographic and partisan categories. NPA added the poll is support for congressional candidates who will protect consumer access to these products.