Raising Awareness on World Vitamin D Day

November 2 is World Vitamin D Day, and the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) is raising awareness regarding the nutrient’s importance in overall health and quality of life.

How important is vitamin D for wellbeing?

In the new economic report Supplements to Savings: U.S. Health Care Cost Savings from the Targeted Use of Dietary Supplements, 2022–2030, CRN Foundation reveals the nine supplements and intake levels needed to realize the additional billions in healthcare savings. An entire chapter of the report is dedicated to the impact regular consumption of vitamin D can have on overall health outcomes and reducing health care costs. (Read more about the economic report here.)

“Vitamin D’s role, together with calcium, in bone health is well-supported by scientific research,” said Andrea Wong, Ph.D., CRN Senior Vice President, Scientific and Regulatory Affair. “FDA has recognized this evidence and authorized a health claim for foods and dietary supplements indicating that adequate calcium and vitamin D throughout life, as part of a healthful diet, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis.”

For an at-a-glance overview of the cost savings linked to intake of vitamin D, CRN released a brief case study on osteoporosis.