Remembering Dr. Richard Passwater, Natural Products Industry Pioneer

Richard Albert Passwater, Ph.D., a pioneer of the natural products industry, passed away on April 28, 2022, at the age of 84. Dr. Passwater is fondly remembered by his colleagues, including the team at WholeFoods Magazine, where Dr. Passwater served as Science Editor for 36 years and wrote WholeFoods Magazine’s popular Vitamin Connection column, which he created. His final column will be shared in the June 2022 issue.

During his extensive career, Dr. Passwater served as a civilian scientist with the Air Force’s Project Papa Bear to ensure the purity of liquid nitrogen for the Centaur rocket; he was Director, Research Analytics Laboratories at Allied Chemical Corporation; Director, Applications Research Laboratory at Baxter-Travenol Laboratories; Vice President of Research for the American Gerontological Research Laboratories Division of Life Science Labs; and Vice President of Research and Development for Solgar Vitamin & Herb Company.

His impact on the industry is significant, as he wrote more than 45 books and 600 articles, and participated in over 7,000 radio shows. He has often been recognized for his work. Among the honors:

Honored by the Committee for World Health (1978 & 1980)

Recipient of the nutrition industry’s Achievement Award (1989)

Recipient of the National Nutrition Foods Association’s Presidents Award (1999)

Recipient of the James Lind Scientific Achievement Award (2004)

Recipient of the John Peter Zenger Free Press Award for writing (2004)

Inductee to t he Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame (2021). He received this honor from the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine (ISOM) for his decades of work as a pioneer in the field of Orthomolecular Medicine. As ISOM shared, Dr. Passwater began researching selenium and other antioxidants in 1959, discovered antioxidant synergism (US patent 6,090,414) in 1962, and mainstream media reports of his research in 1970-71 in introduced the public to the words “free radical,” “antioxidant,” and “selenium.”

Dr. Passwater’s list of contributions to the natural health field is long, and detailed by ISOM. Among the highlights:

In the early 1970s, he was the first nutrition advisor to a National Football League team, and was also a nutrition advisor to the professional boxer and humanitarian, Muhammad Ali.

In 1975, his book Super-Nutrition: Megavitamin Revolution was a #4 national best seller, and has been credited with legitimizing megavitamin therapy. Dr. Passwater went on to author more than 45 books and more than 600 articles, as well as more than 7,000 radio shows on nutrition.

Dr. Passwater served on the editorial board of the Journal of Applied Nutrition, and has been cited 39 times in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.

His passing is also felt in his local communities of Winterville, NC, Sarasota, FL, and Ocean Pines, MD. Dr. Passwater’s family shared that he was voted Citizen of the Year by his community (Ocean Pines, MD, 1987), and was inducted into the Delmarva Firefighter’s Hall of Fame (1993) after serving 25 years as a volunteer EMT and firefighter including 10 years as Chief of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD). He was a Founding Advisor of Atlantic General Hospital, a member of the American Chemical Society since 1959, and a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemistry.

He enjoyed time with family and friends, photography, genealogy, and Baltimore Orioles and Delmarva Shorebirds games.

Dr. Passwater is preceded in death by his parents Stanley Sr. and Mabel King Passwater, and his brother Stanley Passwater, Jr. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Barbara, their two children Richard Alan (Myriam) and Michael (Ellen), two grandchildren Matt (Chelsea) and Thomas, and two great-grandchildren Audrey and Jamison; as well as a nephew and many loving cousins. The family expressed their appreciation of the care provided by ECU Health, Physicians East, and Pruitt Hospice.

“Dick has been a friend and part of my family for as long as I can remember,” said Heather Wainer, WholeFoods Magazine Publisher and VP of Media. “We were always so proud to have Vitamin Connection as one of our columns, and it has remained a favorite of our readers for decades. I loved his excitement for each new interview, with such anticipation and dedication to sharing the latest science. And his passion for baseball was the same, Going to an Orioles game with him and his wife Barbara was special. We will truly miss him.”

The family also shared that a memorial service will be held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, DE in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the OPVFD, your local fire department, PANCAN or Vitamin Angels.

This article will be updated with more tributes from Dr. Passwater’s industry friends and colleagues.