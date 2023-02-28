Research: Quercetin Phytosome Offers Natural Help for Recovery from COVID-19

Milan, Italy—Quercefit brand quercetin from Indena has been proven to be an effective natural help to manage early stage conditions of COVID-19, in combination with standard care. Indena reported that Quercetin Phytosome has been the object of several human studies in the last two years (1, 2, 3). The most recent study was issued in January 2023. Researchers investigated the benefits of the ingredient, in combination with standard care, in early stage of COVID-19. The study involved a larger group of subjects (100 subjects; 50 people in the quercetin group and 50 in the control group), and completes the preliminary data anticipated and published in 2021.

Findings: Quercetin’s impact on COVID-19 recovery

Quercetin Phytosome “could aid in ameliorating the early conditions and helps keeping the immune system strong, mildening the symptoms and optimizing the timing of molecular test conversion from positive to negative,” according to Indena.

Antonella Riva, Head of Product Innovation and Development & LCM of Indena S.p.A, reported: “Quercetin as a possible complementary agent for early-stage COVID-19: Concluding results of a randomized clinical trial by Di Pierro et al., explains: This randomized clinical trial investigated the possible adjuvant effect of an oral quercetin supplementation in mild to moderately symptomatic COVID-19 outpatients. The results revealed that subjects who received quercetin in addition to standard care, cleared the virus better (tested negative for SARS-CoV-2) and had milder symptoms as compared to the people who received the standard care alone. Moreover, participants in the quercetin group also showed statistically significant improvement in the serum levels of inflammatory biomarker LDH.”

Riva adds that the outcomes of Indena’s previous research suggests possible benefits of quercetin supplementation in the early-stage mild to moderately symptomatic COVID-19 outpatients. Riva noted that supplementation “may help in optimizing the clearance of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, mildening of the symptoms and modulation/control of the host’s inflammatory response. The study also supports the safety of quercetin supplementation in subjects with COVID-19 which has an unpredictable and complex course and hence may be potentially used as an adjuvant alongside routine care in the management of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.”

Stefano Togni, Chief Commercial Officer of Indena S.p.A., added: “We keep devoting resources to clinical research with the aim to get stronger and stronger scientific evidences about Indena’s ingredients. We’re very happy and proud to see such results from our Quercefit and to give our contribution in helping people’s health which has had to face one of the most serious pandemics in recent years.”