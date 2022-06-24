Solaray “Food Is Not Enough” Campaign Highlights Common Nutrition Gaps in Standard American Diet

.Salt Lake City, UT—Food Is Not Enough, a new brand campaign from Solaray, is shining on light on growing food shortages and lack of access to nutrient-dense food sources. Announcing the new campaign, the company noted that many Americans are not getting adequate nutrition from food alone. Even health-conscious people who aim to eat a wholesome diet may be lacking key nutrients needed for optimal well-being. Also concerning: scientific data points to growing nutrient degradation.

Addressing Nutrient Gaps with a

Healthy Diet + Supplements

Food Is Not Enough showcases how much of a particular food it takes to get the equivalent nutritional value found in a supplement.

A few examples from the company:

50 cups of kale to get the same bone and muscle support in a serving of Solaray Magnesium Glycinate.

to get the same bone and muscle support in a serving of Solaray Magnesium Glycinate. 12 oranges to get the same daily immune support in one capsule of Solaray’s timed-release Vitamin C 1000mg formula.

to get the same daily immune support in one capsule of Solaray’s timed-release Vitamin C 1000mg formula. 50 cups Greek yogurt for the same level of digestive support in a capsule of Solaray Mycrobiome Women’s Probiotic formula.

To raise awareness about nutrient gaps, Solaray has set out to engage the public. Thought-provoking campaign work and strategic activations are designed to reinforce the importance of a combination of healthy eating and targeted high-quality dietary supplements for proper nutritional balance. Solaray explained: “Designed to share the science of nutritional wellness with consumers everywhere, Food Is Not Enough celebrates the ‘and’—how both food and Solaray supplements work best in concert to help adults of all ages access the quantity and variety of vitamins and minerals needed to support a healthy mind and body.”

Kicking off the campaign, Solaray educated the public in NYC

The company hosted at a pop-up experience in New York City. On hand to educate attendees: Dr. Pamela M. Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, and Head of the Solaray Science Advisory Team, and Chef Abbie Gellman, MS RD CDN and Solaray Science Advisory Team member.

“Most Americans are deficient in essential vitamins and minerals,” Gellman said in the release. “Contributing factors including some systemic issues can impact and frankly threaten a person’s overall nutritional health, like soil degradation, food scarcity or limited access to nutrient-dense food sources, as well as common mineral deficiencies across the U.S. and the underlying issue of sup-optimal nutrient absorption that impacts nearly all of us. Solaray gets to the heart of this with Food Is Not Enough, expertly marrying the aggregate power of science and nature to ignite a conversation about the truths of supplements.”

Benefits of Liposomal Multivitamins

One way consumers can achieve those nutrition goals: Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins. The company offers four clean, high-potency formulations featuring proprietary technology to deliver quick, enhanced absorption. The new line includes four formulations: Universal, Women’s, Women’s 50+ and Men’s. Each formulation offers at least 30 nutrients, with 18 or more vitamins and minerals at or over 100% of the Daily Value. The products promote whole-body wellness. They also offer a targeted mix of immune system, bone health, antioxidant, and beauty support, the company says.

“The fact that people absorb far less nutrients than they realize is an often-overlooked truth,” Dr. Peeke explained in the release. “Even the most purposeful, curated, ‘healthy’ food diets will have naturally occurring nutritional gaps. Arguably Solaray’s most significant product launch to date, Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins are one of the industry’s first solutions to address the challenge of sufficient nutrient absorption—offering a high-quality, efficacious product from one of the original supplement pioneers. The technology harnessed by Solaray experts is a paradigm shift for the supplement space, and will help people finally receive the level of nutrition they expect from their vitamins. Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins deliver on the brand’s consistent track record of award-winning innovation for nearly 50 years and running—and there’s more to come.”

A message for health-conscious consumers who are trying to achieve A+ diets…

We shouldn’t feel bad about falling short. Nutrient gaps are common in the Standard American Diet. WholeFoods Publisher Heather Wainer attended the event, and Dr. Peeke told her we all need to stop judging and have empathy. Any shame, blame, or feelings of guilt need to stop. “It’s called being human,” she stressed. We can all use a helping hand to get the nutrients that will help us live our best lives.

Fortunately, that helping hand can be found at the local natural products store!