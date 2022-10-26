Study Demonstrates Anti-Fatigue Effect of Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics

Dallas, TX—Essential Formulas Incorporated (EFI) announced the publication of the original research study, The Anti-Fatigue Effect of Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics (OM-X) in the Journal of Functional Foods. In this a 12-week, the randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, comparative human study, 40 healthy men and women between the ages of 40-59 were randomly divided into two groups. One group took three capsules of Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics once daily for 12 weeks, and the other took three capsules of an identical-looking placebo. According to a press release, the study was designed to the same standards used in pharmaceutical drug trials.

The findings:

All participants consuming Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics registered significant reductions in fatigue on both the Visual Analog Scale and the Chalder Fatigue Scale. EFI reports that this finding provides scientific validation that taking Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics (3/day x 12 weeks) lowers fatigue levels and increases energy in healthy adults.

Mechanism of Action:

Increased levels of free radicals can damage mitochondria, which then reduces the production of cellular energy (ATP), leading to mental and physical fatigue. The company says that for several years, Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics have been produced by fermenting many plant-based foods with lactic acid bacteria (LAB), producing a product that contains more than 500 postbiotic metabolites such as antioxidants, short-chain fatty acids, organic acids, vitamins, polyphenols, and carotenoids. The antioxidant activity provided by the ingredients in Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics is credited with the reduced fatigue levels in this recently published human scientific study.

“Over 30 years of supporting science has earned Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics the respect of scientific, academic, medical, and holistic health communities worldwide,” said William Schoor, President of EFI, in the release. “We are proud that this new study is an added component in substantiating the trust and loyalty in this exceptional supplement.”