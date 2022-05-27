Study: Lonza UC-II Undenatured Type II Collagen Helps Joints Feel 10 Years Younger

Greenwood, SC—Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients announced the publication of a clinical study evaluating the effects of UC-II undenatured type II collagen on joint health and mobility. The key finding: UC-II, which works by helping to repair and rebuild cartilage via the body’s immune system, can help return the range of motion by 10 years or more, significantly impacting life fulfillment.

Lonza shared in a press release that previous studies have established the benefits of UC-II among older populations, while the findings show the benefit in younger populations of healthy subjects.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study investigated the effects of a 40 mg daily dose of UC-II undenatured type II collagen on active, healthy male and female subjects between the ages of 20 and 55 who were experiencing pain with physical activity. Joint flexibility, joint discomfort, and daily step count were evaluated over six months, and the findings were published in two separate papers—one focused on knee flexibility and the second focused on joint discomfort.

Lonza reported that t new research substantiates that UC-II undenatured type II collagen: