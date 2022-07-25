Study: PLT Ingredient Enhances Respiratory & Immune Support

Morristown, NJ—A new clinical study conducted with the branded ingredient AlvioLife provides evidence in support of respiratory and immune health, as well as perceived immune function and well-being. The ingredient is manufactured by PLT innovation partner Laila Nutraceuticals.

The research findings on immune support:

PLT shared the results of the research, in which healthy subjects who reported air pollution sensitivity took either 200 mg/day of AlvioLife or a matching placebo. Subjects taking AlvioLife experienced statistically significant improvements from baseline and compared to placebo for:

lung function

lung capacity

aerobic exercise capacity

Additionally, the study showed reductions in reported upper respiratory tract symptoms (Wisconsin Upper Respiratory Symptom Scale) and improved psychological well-being, PLT reported. Researchers also found positive changes in immune (CD4+) and inflammatory (IL-8) biomarkers. This is the second clinical study of AlvioLife to demonstrate support for healthy respiratory activity and perceived well-being.

“It’s easy to forget how many aspects of our lives are dependent on respiratory health – from overall health to emotional well-being to physical performance,” said Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT Health Solutions, in a press release. “And factors like environmental pollution can challenge optimal respiratory health. AlvioLife can function as a standalone ingredient to support respiratory function for people who have respiratory sensitivities or live in higher pollution areas, as well as a component in immune health formulations – since the issue of respiratory health is so vital to the immune health equation. For companies looking to differentiate and enhance their immune health formulations, AlvioLife offers some unique benefits.”

Combatting inflammation

AlvioLife is a patented composition of Boswellia serrata resin extract standardized to 30% 3-O-acetyl-11-keto-ß-boswellic acid (AKBA) and Bengal quince fruit extracts (Aegle marmelos), PLT shared. Some highlights of the herbal combination, as outlined in the release:

It works via mechanisms that help balance the inflammatory response.

It has been shown to possess stronger 5-lipoxygenase (5-LOX) inhibition activity than either of its constituent extracts alone.

The 5-lipoxygenase enzyme has been shown in the literature to have significant influence on the onset and progression of airway inflammation.

Additional research findings

In a second double-blind trial (currently in pre-publication), healthy subjects with self-reported sensitivity to pollution took 200 mg/d of AlvioLife or a matching placebo for six weeks. AlvioLife was shown to improve:

improve lung function (FEV1) by up to 16%

improvelung capacity (FVC) by up to 30%

improve aerobic exercise capacity by up to 7% (6-minute Walk test)

reduce upper respiratory tract symptoms (WURSS-21) by up to ~40%

improve perceived immune status (ISQ) in as early as three weeks

improve psychological well-being (PGWBI) by up to 18%

improve the percentage of CD4+ T Helper Cells.

“This new study – conducted on healthy subjects – brings the unique potential of AlvioLife into focus,” said Jennifer Murphy, Director of Innovation & Clinical Development for PLT. “The new clinical study points to the importance of respiratory health in all phases of our lives. Once again, we demonstrated improved lung function, but we can now see how this also translates into improvements in lung capacity, aerobic exercise capacity and a reduction in upper respiratory tract symptoms. The measurements of the well-being index suggest that people are indeed happier when they breathe easier. For all these reasons, we are seeing interest in AlvioLife as a complementary ingredient in the fast-growing immune health category.”

Formulation opportunities

AlvioLife is sold in formulations to help maintain clear airways, soothe respiratory function, and manage environmental irritants, PLT said. It works in a range of consumer formulations at a fast-acting, low-dose of 200 mg/day. To learn more, visit www.plthealth.com/alviolife.