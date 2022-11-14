What’s In Your Supplement Cabinet? Dave Foreman, RPh, ND, Gives Us a Look!

We’re asking industry pros to share what supplements they take to feel their best. Here, David Foreman, RPh, N.D., President, Herbal Pharmacist Media LLC, gives us a look at his daily supplement routine.

And for more from Foreman, join us for the Naturally Informed educational event Active Aging: Mastering the Market. Sign up for live or on demand access. Foreman and an expert panel discuss what really excites them from an ingredient and emerging science standpoint when they consider the topic of active aging.

What’s In YOUR Supplement Cabinet?

If you’d like to take part in this new series, email us at editor@wfcinc.com.