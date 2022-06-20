The Human Microbiome: The Power of Replacing Lost Species

Modern people have lost numerous microbial species from their intestinal microbiomes, many of which performed important functions in human health. Dr. William Davis discusses the problem and solutions in this Naturally Informed session.

Modern people have lost numerous microbial species from their intestinal microbiomes, many of which performed important functions in human health. There are two species in particular–Lactobacillus reuteri and Bifidobacterium infantis–that previously played crucial roles in generating such effects as increasing empathy, generating deeper sleep, accelerating healing, less asthma, less allergies, and even higher IQ. Restoring these lost microbes is easy and improves health in unexpected ways. Dr. William Davis discuss problems and provides solutions by addressing the microbiome.

Tune in below, and you can view all the sessions from Microbiome: Mastering the Market on demand now. And for more from Dr. Davis, pick up his new book, Super Gut.

To view more informational and educational sessions from this and other Naturally Informed virtual events, register for free on-demand access:

Healthy Aging: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

6 Pillars to Healthy Aging: Fireside Chat with David Katz, M.D.

Immunity: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

Building Immune Resilience for a Whole New World with Heather Moday, M.D.

Driving Value Through Sustainability Across the Supply Chain

Sessions include:

Regenerative Agriculture 2020: A Primer on the Future of Food with Thomas M. Newmark of The Carbon Underground

Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

This is Your Brain on Food with Dr. Uma Naidoo

Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

Secrets to Radiant Health and Ageless Beauty with Christine Horner, M.D.