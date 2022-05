Get the scoop on industry trends, healthy aging, sports nutrition, and more!

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with Greg Arabatzis, VP of Healthcare Pracitioner Sales with ChromaDex, about industry trends, fostering powerful connections, working with influencers, and the benefits of Tru Niagen for sports nutrition.

This podcast is sponsored by ChromaDex