The Natural View: Playing to Win in eSports Nutrition

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with CPG industry strategist Joshua Schall to get an update on a surging market: Nootropics and Brain Health eGames & eSports. In the world of nootropics, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, as well as gamers, are looking for products that deliver mental energy, focus and attention to help them excel. And increasingly people want great tasting food and beverages with proven ingredients that can give them a competitive edge.

Tune to learn:

What are a few misconceptions about gaming customers?

What do supplement brands get consistently wrong when entering the gaming market?

How important are influencers?

Which supplement categories offer the biggest opportunities?

What’s the long-term outlook for supplements & gamers?

