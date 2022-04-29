Vitamin Angels Mother’s Day Campaign Spotlights Urgency of Maternal & Child Nutrition

Goleta, CA—Vitamin Angels announced the launch of a donation campaign to raise awareness around the urgency of maternal and child nutrition. In celebration of Mother’s Day, the campaign runs April 29, 2022 to May 8, 2022, with Vitamin Angels’ corporate partners Eu Natural, Nourished, and Nature’s Sunshine matching campaign donations up to $35,000.

Pointing to the urgency, Vitamin Angels shared that micronutrient deficiencies (a lack of vitamins and minerals) affect over 2 billion people worldwide and half of all women and girls in low and middle-income countries. Undernutrition causes 45% of deaths in children under 5, proper nourishment is essential for a healthy, productive life.

“For expecting mothers and young children, nutrition is urgent. Each day matters. There is no ‘catching up later,’ said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President, and WholeFoods Magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year. “Mother’s Day should be a reminder to everyone that nothing should stand between a mother and her child’s healthy future.”

Campaign donations will be used to support Vitamin Angels’ work to deliver nutrition to communities lacking access to healthcare. To learn more and to donate, visit: www.vitaminangels.org/mothers-day-2022.