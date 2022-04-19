Weekly News Briefs

Reviva Labs announced that The Vitamin Shoppe stores will now carry Reviva’s Calming Renewal Serum, Calming Rejuvenation Crème, Advanced Retinol Serum, and Multi-Factor Brightening Crème. The two new calming products offer a fusion of K-Beauty, Ayurvedic medicinal herbs, and modern cosmeceutical ingredients, Reviva shared, while the retinol offers proven anti-aging benefits and the Multi-Factor Brightening Crème delivers brighter, lustrous skin and a visibly smoother complexion. “These four products will deliver unique and astonishing results for current and future Vitamin Shoppe consumers,” said Jeri Trachtman, VP of Sales at Reviva Labs. “Reviva’s nearly five decades of skin care experience and clean beauty formulas combine the best of nature and science to deliver beneficial results.”

The four new products join Reviva’s 24 other skincare products already available at The Vitamin Shoppe (in stores and online), which Reviva said allows shoppers to craft a skin care routine that suits their unique needs. “These new items will help repair, correct, and revitalize complexions after some recent stressful times,” added Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “And we’re delighted to have The Vitamin Shoppe be an early destination for these exciting new items.”

Arla Foods Ingredients announced that it has received a positive European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) opinion on the Novel food application for its BLG (Beta-lactoglobulin) ingredient, Lacprodan BLG-100. EFSA published an opinion that BLG is safe and suitable for use in food products in the EU. The findings have been submitted to the European Commission, which Arla Foods said is expected to grant final authorization later in the year. The company added that, when this process is complete, Lacprodan BLG-100 will become Arla Foods Ingredients’ first product approved under the new Novel Food Regulation (EU) 2015/2283, adding that the ingredient will be able to be used in categories including sports nutrition, health foods, and foods for special medical purposes.

EXBERRY Coloring Foods supplier GNT has published a new report outlining its sustainability roadmap for 2030, designed to optimize the company’s environmental and social impacts across its global operations. The plans include GNT’s Sustainability Report 2021, with detailed information on its performance last year. GNT shared that its sustainability strategy is built around four key pillars: better products, better operations, better agriculture, and better for people. The company has 17 targets for 2030, including cutting the Product Environmental Footprint for EXBERRY product ranges by 25% and reducing the intensity of factories’ CO2-equivalent emissions by at least 50%.

Fullscript expanded to include Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Healthcare providers and patients will now have access to Thorne’s nutritional supplements for their health and wellness goals. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. develops innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being and focuses on personalized, scientific wellness. Fullscript practitioners will now be able to order and recommend Thorne’s products.

ADM is investing nearly $300 million to greatly expand its Decatur, Illinois, alternative protein production to meet growing demand. ADM will further increase its alternative protein capabilities by opening a new Protein Innovation Center in Decatur.

Manipal Natural obtained a research grant that will supply project funding for the development of viable products from turmeric oleoresin. The Spices Board (Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India), approved the project for scientifically initiating the use of viable products from Turmeric, as a dietary and food supplement under the Board’s plan of action for product development and research.

Plant-based ingredient and supplement company Farlong Nutraceutical is working toward earning Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for Persicaria capitata (Polygoni Capitati Herba). According to a press release, the natural ingredient has been used for decades in China, and is supported by scientific research showing benefits for urologic disorders including urinary calculi, urinary tract infections, and prostate inflammation. The GRAS process is expected to take approximately four months, Farlong reported, adding that upon receiving GRAS affirmation, it will be the first functional ingredient and formula provider to introduce the natural ingredient to the U.S. nutraceuticals market.

Brave Good Kind shared the news that its Tender Chicken Bars will be distributed at more than 350 Sprouts Farmers Markets locations nationwide. The bars, which come in Original, Teriyaki and Hot Honey flavors, are made with antibiotic-free chicken and spices, are gluten-free, and contain no MSG or added nitrates. BGK Tender Chicken Bars have 8g protein, 4-5g carbs and approximately 6g sugar in each bar.

