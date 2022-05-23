Weekly News Briefs

Ancient Nutrition has released its new brand anthem, called “Believe” to highlight the importance of nutrition through regenerative organic superfoods and its goal of healing the planet through ingredients and production. It showcases feeding the world and transforming the health of every individual and how our health is interconnected with the health of the planet. It was developed in partnership with global production studio, The Mill and director Bowe King. “Believe” is the company’s commitment to regenerative farming practices that promote soil health. It announced 1% of profits will be donated to the RANCH Project. It will be accessible online, on Discovery Channel, Paramount, Bravo, and HGTV.

Jordan Process released the news of its Nutrasource International Cannabinoid Analysis Program (ICAP) Certification for its new cannabinoid ingredients. It is the first raw-material provider to join the program. Three of its CBD products (CXP cannabis extract powders). They include: CXP D10, CXP D5, and CXP G5, created using technology that integrates cannabinoid distillates with organic fibers. The compliance certification program warrants that products and ingredients adhere to label claims related to THC, CBD, and other minor cannabinoids.

Evo Hemp announced its new podcast, “Dirty Words,” partnered with the 40 Acre Cooperative to give a platform for diverse voices and stories of our food and plant medicine systems. The mission is to help create equitable access to food and plant medicine. The company has also launched a campaign to unite BIPOC farmers with manufacturers and consumers to create solutions toward agricultural equity.

Reviva Labs introduced five new skin care products to their product line. The new releases include a Sea Salt Cleansing Gel, an Elastin Collagen Toner, a Problem Skin Mask, an Ultra Light Day Crème, and a Brightening Crème. The toner is alcohol-free, as is the Daytime Moisturizer, which includes Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. The skin care products will be available at Sprouts Farmers Markets in stores and online starting in May.

Sabinsa Japan celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, hosted at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. As part of the celebrations, the Embassy arranged Science Week from April 25-28, where scientists, researchers, and students attended. April 26 was deemed “Ayurveda Day” and the marketing, sales, warehousing, and distribution sector of Sami-Sabinsa Group for nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products in Japan participated.

Open Book Extracts has implemented Acumatica’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to bring new efficiency and productivity to its business. This effort aims to increase operational efficiency and chose Acumatica’s ERP system to further integrate and consolidate all company departments into one solution. This software will create more efficient workflow, higher prosperity, lowered costs, and improve customer service, as well as inventory turns and visibility. It has also received its NSF/455-2 certification from global public health organization NSF International. It went through a series of inspections and extensive checks.

Above Food Corp. divulged it will be acquiring Northern Quinoa Production Corp. (NorQuin), a producer of quinoa. Above Food plans to integrate NorQuin’s genetic capabilities and grower programs into its Disruptive Agriculture business, providing significant scale to NorQuin’s existing grower infrastructure, while applying the team’s expertise in genetics and plant-breeding to a broader base of proteins. NorQuin will also add a robust range of value-added quinoa products to Above Food’s CPG division, which are already sold in natural, mass, and club retailers, such as Walmart and Costco.

Uglies Kettle Chips has launched Uglies Sweets, its upcycled sweet potato chips, which are now available at Sam’s Club. Uglies Sweets potato chips are made from “ugly” sweet potatoes. The potatoes utilized have slight imperfections, including its size or color, but are made up for in taste. The chips are crunchy and lightly salted. Earlier this year, the company also launched its redesign, including its new logo, package design, and website. The chips help mitigate food waste and are environmentally friendly.

Nektium has finished the first phase of securing its patents in various primary markets for Zynamite, mango leaf extract. Zynamite has patents as an ingredient for enhancing brain activity in all major international markets and is aimed to assist with cognitive health. Such patents are in its ability to improve alertness, concentration, and memory. Additional uses such as sports performance are under review currently.