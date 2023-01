AKFP has expanded its line of tapioca, introducing native waxy tapioca starch. The new ingredient is non-GMO, gluten-free, clean-label, and high in amylopectin, the company says. The formulation allows the ingredient to be used as a stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier. It was designed to be used in frozen foods like noodle and dim sum, as well as in transparent fruit fillings. Iit can also be applied to low fat dressing and low fat yogurt, cheese breads, and waffles.

