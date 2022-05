Prinova Europe has launched a high-purity trehalose ingredient for athletic endurance: Enduracarb. This branded ingredient as part of an energy gel product concept. Made from trehalose, enduracarb is a slow-acting “double sugar” designed to fuel muscles over long periods of time. It has been shown to enhance performance, reduce insulin spikes, and combat dehydration while masking bitterness and providing stabilization properties, the company says.

