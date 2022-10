Capsoil FoodTech, by Prodalim, Ltd., has created technology that will merge potent doses of oil-based and lipid-soluble nutrients into gummies. According to a press release, Capsoil converts oil-based ingredients into water-soluble powders. This new science allows gummy creators to offer ingredients like omega fatty acids, vitamins A, D ,E , & K, lipid-soluble botanicals, and more, in gummies. The ingredient will be featured at SupplySide West in November 2022.

www.capsoil.com