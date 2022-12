ChickP Protein, Ltd, has released chickpea protein isolate for use in plant-based ice creams. The non-GMO verified ingredient allows plant-based ice cream to maintain a creamy finish, the company says. The protein isolate is emulsion stable, prevents icing and crystallization, and helps with the creation of an ideal melting profile. The company adds that it help reduce the use of stabilizers and other additives in desserts.

