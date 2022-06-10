Dairy Manufacturing Ingredient

IFF has introduced two new Holdback bioprotective cultures for dairy manufacturing. These protective culture are made of specially selected microorganisms that deliver lasting freshness up to and beyond ‘best before’ dates, the company says. As natural solutions, they also enable manufacturers to offer a consumer-friendly product label. HOLDBAC YM Sustain was formulated for post-acidification control without compromising taste. HOLDBAC YM XTEND is a live culture label solution that remains effective in challenging temperature conditions.

