Gnosis by Lesaffre has added to its Mood & Cognitive Health line with a new production line dedicated to the ingredient AdonatÒ Premium SAMe. SAMe is a natural molecule that supports healthy mood and emotional well-being, and is directly involved in the neurotransmitter’s synthesis, the company says. The product is intending to support the aging global population, including epigenetics, longevity, attention, concentration, and stress & anxiety.

www.gnosisbylessafre.com