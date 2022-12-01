Levana Nourishments Offers Plant-Based Meal Replacement Shakes for Private Label

Levana Nourishments has developed a clean-label nutritional shake that can serve as a meal replacement. The shake is made with dehydrated ground plant-based foods and is suitable for picky eaters, children, and active individuals, the company says. It comes in three flavors: vanilla bean, mixed berry, and cocoa-coffee. The drink is sugar-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. It is also non-GMO, NFC certified natural, and certified kosher. The shakes are available on a private-label basis for B-to-B nutraceutical and functional food sectors.

www.levanamealreplacement.com