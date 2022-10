Natural Remedies has released Holixer, an ingredient designed to support stress reduction and better sleep. The ingredient was created with holy basil, which is commonly used in Ayurveda as an adaptogen that supports mental and physical stress. Studies have shown that Holixer inhibits or reduces cortisol release from the adrenal glands, according to the company. The company will showcase the ingredient at SupplySide West in November 2022.

www.naturalremedieshumanhealth.com