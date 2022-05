Plant-Based Omega-3

Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., announced that it has consulted with the FDA for a comprehensive safety and nutritional assessment of Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, including using Nutriterra in food markets. The FDA had no further questions regarding Nuseed Nutritional’s conclusion that Nutriterra is a safe ingredient for human food. Derived from Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, Nutriterra Total Omega-3 oil provides 7 omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids including DHA, EPA, and ALA.

https://nuseed.com/omega-3-canola-program/