Royal DSM has announced the launch of Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein, a textured vegetable protein that has the necessary levels of all nine essential amino acids. The protein is soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. The ingredient has a short hydration requirement, supports low fat and salt formulations, and has a firm, springy bite similar to that of traditional meat, according to the company.

