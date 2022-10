Solvay is expanding its natural flavors line, intended to be used in food and beverages. The addition to the Rhovanil Natural CW line includes Delica, Alta, and Sublima. These ingredients were made with the intention that the Food and Beverage Industry address the consumer market expectations for healthier, safer, tastier, and more natural products. The non-GMO natural vanillin flavor is produced by bioconversion of ferulic acid, which is found in rice bran.

