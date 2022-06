New from Taiyo: SunActive IsoQ highly bioavailable isoquercitrin. This water soluble ingredient supports immune, cardiovascular, and cellular health, as well as antioxidant benefits. The company also announced that SunActive IsoQ has received the Informed Ingredient certification label, which states that the product is free of impurities and substances banned in sports nutrition products. This will allow Taiyo’s customers to comply with Amazon’s dietary supplement safety documentation.

www.taiyointernationla.com