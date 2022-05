Lonza has expanded its Capsugel offering with a titanium dioxide-free (TiO2-free) white hard gelatin capsule, which the company says fulfills the evolving demand of its customers to meet new titanium dioxide-free requirements for foods in the European Union. The novel opacifying technology leverages the functionality of crystalized salts to provide the same whiteness and masking as capsules containing TiO2.

