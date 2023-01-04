2023 ACI Advertising Claims Substantiation Forum to Address ESG Claims, Class Action, Data Privacy & More

Legal developments impacting advertising claims substantiation, correcting unsubstantiated claims, working with influencers…these topics and more will be addressed at the American Conference Institute (ACI)’s 6th Annual Forum on Advertising Claims Substantiation, taking place February 9–10, 2023. The event will be live-streamed as well as in person at New York City Bar Association, New York, NY. An esteemed faculty of advertising industry stakeholders, including in-house counsel and representatives from consumer protection groups, will update attendees on the latest legal and regulatory challenges facing advertising and marketing professionals.

The Forum on Advertising Claims Substantiation will address:

