Latest from Wicked Kitchen: Plant-Based Frozen Pizzas and Ready Meals

Wicked Kitchen has added new frozen meal options to its plant-based offerings. The brand’s Artisan Frozen Pizzas is made with hand-stretched dough and is wood fired. Now available: Artisan Frozen Pizzas, made with hand-stretched dough and Wicked’s new vegan “motz,” a meltable plant-based mozzarella-style topping. Varieties of the 14” pizzas include The Wicked Meaty Pizza, The Saucy Motz Pizza, and Rulebreakin’ Rustic Veg Pizza.

Also new from Wicked Kitchen: Frozen Ready Meals, which are 14-ounce heat-and-eat entrees that provide bold global flavors and are ready in minutes. Options include: Naked Burrito with Beyond Meat, Korean Inspired Bowl with Beyond Meat, Peng Panang Tofu Curry, and Seriously Sriracha Tofu & Rice.

www.WickedKitchen.com