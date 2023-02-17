A Sip to Celebrate National Kombucha Day!

By
Rebecca Viscomi
-

Buchi, a woman-led company, offers kombucha and functional beverages to help support a healthy immune system, gut health, and skin health. To celebrate National Kombucha Day on Tuesday, February 21, Buchi has shared a recipe for a Ginger Cayenne Kombucha to reset digestive health

Recipe created by Zane Kareem Adams.

Ginger Cayenne Kombucha Ingredients

  • A bottle of Buchi Kombucha
  • Black tea
  • Organic sugar
  • 2 thumbs of ginger -(peeled and chopped up)
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper

You’ll also need a glass jar, a cloth that will fit over the mouth of the jar, and a tie to hold the cloth on the jar.

METHOD

Step 1) Make Your SCOBY

You can make this using following the steps below or purchase one:

  • Brew a large pot of tea – boil a gallon of water and drop in 8 tea bags and 1 cup of sugar – let it cool to room temperature and then pour this into the jar

  • Add a bottle of kombucha to the jar with the tea

  • Cover the jar with a breathable cloth – think cheesecloth or a thin dish towel. Wrap a tie or a rubber band around the lip of the bottle to keep the cloth in place

  • Store the jar away from sunlight at 75-80F and leave for 10 days. You will have formed a SCOBY. This looks like a creamy white gelatinous disk in the jar.

  •  Remove your SCOBY and place it in a clean glass jar

Step 2) Ferment your tea

  • Similar to making your SCOBY you once again brew a large pot of tea – boil a gallon of water and drop in 8 tea bags and 1 cup of sugar – let it cool to room temperature and then pour this into the jar
  • Drop in your SCOBY into the jar of tea
  • Cover the jar with a breathable cloth – think cheesecloth or a thin dish towel. Wrap a tie or a rubber band around the lip of the bottle to keep the cloth in place
  • In 7 days your kombucha will be fermented with gut and immune-boosting goodness and ready to enjoy

Step 3) Flavor your kombucha

  • Cut up ginger and lemon into chunks and add with cayenne pepper to your jar of kombucha

  • Cover with an airtight lid and leave for 24 hours to carbonate

  • Strain kombucha to remove fruit chunks and store in the fridge

  • Serve over ice & sip!

** Keeps in the fridge for up to 1 month.

