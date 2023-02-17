A Sip to Celebrate National Kombucha Day!

Buchi, a woman-led company, offers kombucha and functional beverages to help support a healthy immune system, gut health, and skin health. To celebrate National Kombucha Day on Tuesday, February 21, Buchi has shared a recipe for a Ginger Cayenne Kombucha to reset digestive health
Recipe created by Zane Kareem Adams.
Ginger Cayenne Kombucha Ingredients
- A bottle of Buchi Kombucha
- Black tea
- Organic sugar
- 2 thumbs of ginger -(peeled and chopped up)
- 1 lemon
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
You’ll also need a glass jar, a cloth that will fit over the mouth of the jar, and a tie to hold the cloth on the jar.
METHOD
Step 1) Make Your SCOBY
You can make this using following the steps below or purchase one:
Brew a large pot of tea – boil a gallon of water and drop in 8 tea bags and 1 cup of sugar – let it cool to room temperature and then pour this into the jar
Add a bottle of kombucha to the jar with the tea
Cover the jar with a breathable cloth – think cheesecloth or a thin dish towel. Wrap a tie or a rubber band around the lip of the bottle to keep the cloth in place
Store the jar away from sunlight at 75-80F and leave for 10 days. You will have formed a SCOBY. This looks like a creamy white gelatinous disk in the jar.
Remove your SCOBY and place it in a clean glass jar
Step 2) Ferment your tea
- Similar to making your SCOBY you once again brew a large pot of tea – boil a gallon of water and drop in 8 tea bags and 1 cup of sugar – let it cool to room temperature and then pour this into the jar
- Drop in your SCOBY into the jar of tea
- Cover the jar with a breathable cloth – think cheesecloth or a thin dish towel. Wrap a tie or a rubber band around the lip of the bottle to keep the cloth in place
- In 7 days your kombucha will be fermented with gut and immune-boosting goodness and ready to enjoy
Step 3) Flavor your kombucha
Cut up ginger and lemon into chunks and add with cayenne pepper to your jar of kombucha
Cover with an airtight lid and leave for 24 hours to carbonate
Strain kombucha to remove fruit chunks and store in the fridge
Serve over ice & sip!
** Keeps in the fridge for up to 1 month.