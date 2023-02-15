Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) to Host Virtual Event

Auburn, WA—The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) is hosting a free virtual educational event focused on living a gluten-free lifestyle. Insights & Information to Inspire Your Gluten-Free Life, will take place on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Immediately following, there will be a Q&A portion where consumers can get answers to questions related to navigating a gluten-free lifestyle. Participants will also be able to submit questions in advance, which will guide the conversation.

Interest in Gluten-Free Living on the Rise

As GIG reports, research by Statista has shown that 10% of Americans follow a gluten-free diet. Among Generation Z and Millennials, that number rises to 13% and 14% respectively. With a rising interest in living gluten-free, this event aims to pave the way for better health and happiness for those who live a gluten-free lifestyle.

GIG is a leading nonprofit advocacy organization and has been empowering the gluten-free community for nearly five decades. GIG offers resources for support, advocacy, and education and for those who have gluten intolerances. Throughout its work efforts, GIG has targeted Diet & Nutrition, Health & Medical, and Lifestyle/Social as the three areas most important to consumers. Each of these categories will be addressed at the event, including topics like nutrition, dining out, social support, relationships, traveling, cross-contact, and getting appropriate medical support.

Event speakers include Dr. Ritu Verma, Medical Director of the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center, Erica Dermer, gluten-free lifestyle expert and advocate at Celiac and the Beast, and GIG Cares community relations manager, and Jessica Levbovits, RD, CDN, expert in celiac disease and other gluten-related disorders.