NOW Celebrates 55 Years

Bloomingdale, IL—NOW is marking a major milestone: 55 years since founder Elwood Richard started the company. The largest independent and family-owned manufacturer of natural products in the U.S. health food store channel, NOW is celebrating by keeping with the company’s long-standing mission to reduce environmental impact while reaching new milestones in sustainability and transparency.

“I know my father would be pleased that we have continued his commitment to doing what’s right for the environment and our customers, and are constantly raising the bar,” said Dan Richard, VP of Global Sales & Marketing, in a press release.