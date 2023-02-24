People News: March 2023

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. announced the addition of Candice St. Pierre, Ph.D., as Vice President of Nutrition Sales. St. Pierre brings senior level sales experience from leadership roles at Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., Skinnygirl, Performix and Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and will lead Nirvana’s expansion into nutrition and wellness retail outlets, the company shared. The extension of Nirvana’s HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate) infused functional recovery beverages and supplements into the nutrition aisle with traditional retailers will also fall under St. Pierre’s guidance.

RIBUS Inc., which is is 60% women run, has appointed third-generation entrepreneur Alicia Peirce Kasch as Vice President. This appointment coincides with RIBUS celebrating 30 years of business, serving the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement sectors with clean label ingredients to companies worldwide. The functional ingredient manufacturing company was founded in 1992 by Kasch’s father, Steve Peirce, and her grandfather, Jim Peirce, along with food scientist Neal Hammond. The company will remain a family-owned business for years to come with Kasch’s appointment as VP, according to the annoucement. RIBUS shared that it also has hired Sara Shodd as Controller. Shodd brings a background in manufacturing and public accounting and leads the finance and supply chain teams.

NutriLeads BV, which develops and markets plant-derived, science-based functional ingredients to strengthen human health, announced the appointment of Alexander Belderok to the company’s Supervisory Board. Belderok is a Senior Partner at Roland Berger, a global management consulting firm based in Munich. He focuses on strengthening the competitive position of companies in agribusiness, food ingredients, biotech and pharma, and specialty chemicals companies. His expertise spans all aspects of business structure and operations, strategy development and business model innovation.

Anne W. Young, Ph.D., is the newly appointed Director of Cosmeceutical Bioactives at Unigen. Dr. Young will lead business development and global sales of Unigen Beauty, discovery and development of Unigen’s cosmeceutical ingredient portfolio and pipeline. Dr. Young brings extensive knowledge of global personal and skin care bioactives, finished product brands and trends, customer needs, and industry connections. She started her career in the personal care industry in 2010 at Johnson & Johnson Consumer & Personal Products, where she led several new product development initiatives. Her experience includes raw material portfolio management at L’Oréal USA and BASF, Vantage and Expanscience Laboratoires.

Country Archer Provisions announced the appointment of Andrew Thomas to the role of Vice President of Marketing. Thomas is a brand management executive who brings extensive experience to the meat snack brand’s team in driving profitable growth through a commercially focused, general management approach to marketing. Thomas has more than 15 years of experience in the CPG food industry, growing profits and brand identity for both start-ups and large CPG brands alike, including Chicken of the Sea, Soylent, KeVita, and more.

Artemis International, Inc., announced that Randy Kreienbrink has been appointed Vice President of Sales. Kreienbrink brings more than 35 years of technical sales, marketing, formulation, R&D, and quality assurance expertise in functional foods and supplements to Artemis. He was most recently Vice President of Marketing at MartinBauer/BI Nutraceuticals, and has held senior positions at a number of other companies including Brenntag, Pacific, Quadra USA, and Ashland Nutritional North America. Kreienbrink is a founding Board Member of Naturally Proud Network, Certified Food Scientist, SCIFT Past Chair 2018-2019-2010-2011, SCIFT Editor current, Professional Member of IFT, and AACC Professional Member.

Trace Minerals announced that Kamini Natarajan has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, a new position in for the company. Prior to joining Trace Minerals, Kamini worked at Topix Pharmaceuticals as Vice President of Digital Marketing. She also has worked on multiple high-growth DTC brands, refining digital marketing and focusing on point of difference in marketing.

The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) has appointed new officers to its Board of Directors for the 2023 calendar year. This year’s officers are: Chairperson of the Board: Jorge Brahm, Managing Director, Golden Omega; Vice-chair: Charles Perez, Director Global Product Management, Nutritional Lipids, DSM Nutritional Products; Secretary: Ben Kelly, President, Algarithm; (New) Treasurer: Todd Norton, Principal-Industry & Strategic Alliances for Human Health and Nutrition, Aker BioMarine. The outgoing Treasurer is Gonzalo Caceres, Commercial Director at TASA.

Aspire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has named Darrec Jones as the company’s new Vice President of Business Development. Jones most recently served as the Head of Global Sales and Business Development for Valensa International, where he was responsible for managing a large portfolio of global accounts, as well as creating new business opportunities, marketing strategies, and leading the company’s global sales team. Prior to Valensa, Jones held numerous positions with OmniActive Health Technologies throughout the course of his 11-year tenure with the company, includingserving as Head of Global Business Development.

Shannon Koski has joined the CuliNEX team as a new Key Account Strategist. Koski will have wide-ranging responsibilities for the company’s accounts, including strategic support, program development and management, and business development and outreach. Prior to joining CuliNEX, Shannon worked in product development for a dairy ingredient start-up formulating protein bars and beverages. She then spent 12 years with the U.S. Dairy Export Council as a national account manager. Most recently, Koski worked for Sterling-Rice Group, developing marketing plans for B2B clients including many commodity boards like those served by CuliNEX.

Wellous Group Limited announced that Lee Koon Tan has been appointed to the role of Group President. Lee Koon Tan brings decades of experience as a corporate leader. In this role, he oversees and drives the company’s transformational initiatives and expansion plans. He is responsible for corporate development activities, including strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. Previously, he held leadership roles across various companies in the Hong Leong Group, a leading Southeast Asia conglomerate with portfolio companies in financial services, manufacturing, real estate and consumer goods.