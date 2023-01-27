Study: ThymoQuin with Astaxanthin Supports Gut-Immune-Brain Axis, Improves Mood   

Harrison, NY–A new human clinical study that demonstrates the benefits of TriNutra’s proprietary black seed oil, ThymoQuin, when combined with AstaPure astaxanthin, has been published in the Scholarly Journal of Food and Nutrition. Researchers investigated the effects of supplementing for one month with a combination of the black seed oil and astaxanthin oil on upper-respiratory tract complaints (URTCs) and psychological mood state.

The findings on black seed oil & astaxanthin oil

The combination was shown to improve immune system vigilance and overall well-being following endurance training and competition stress. According to a press release, improvements in the microbiome and gut-immune-brain axis may play a role.

TriNutra explained in the release that the mental and physical stress of heavy exercise and intense training regimen may increase susceptibility to upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) and URTCs. Study volunteers received an oil blend of 500mg of ThymoQuin (Nigella sativa, 3% thymoquinone) and 8mg of microalgae-derived astaxanthin oleoresin as AstaPure (Haematococcus pluvialis) or a placebo.

After four weeks of supplementation:

The number of URTCs complaint symptoms (including nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, sneezing, cough, fatigue, headache, general malaise, and body aches), were 78% lower in the supplement group when compared to the placebo.

The supplement group demonstrated an 11% improvement in the Global Mood State index and had lower cortisol levels (20%) when compared to the placebo.

The bacteria strain Streptococcus thermophilus was 63% higher than the placebo group, which the company says suggests an improved immune system regulation.

“These results demonstrate a significant and meaningful benefit to balance the overall immune system and to aid in a better mood state,” said Morris Zelkha, CEO of TriNutra, in the release. “When the entire system is balanced, as evidenced here in the Supplement group, there is a noticeable benefit for physical health and mental wellness. This study continues to add to the arsenal of published studies demonstrating ThymoQuin’s potent and powerful effects as a stand-alone ingredient and a powerful and synergistic ingredient.”