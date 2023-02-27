Natural Products News Briefs: ADM, Nutriventia, Dave’s Killer Bread & More

Nutriventia showcases perks of s ustained -release caffeine

CaffXtend sustained-release caffeine capsules from Nutriventia provide energy-balance benefits and mental performance over immediate-release caffeine supplements, according to new research. The study, published in The Journal of Dietary Supplements, was a randomized, single-dose, two-treatment, two-sequence, two-period, two-way crossover oral bioavailability trial. Fifteen healthy subjects supplemented with 200-mg sustained-release caffeine (CaffXtend) and 200 mg immediate-release caffeine. Findings: The mean time to reach maximum concentration was more than four times longer than that of immediate-release caffeine. In the caffeine research visual analog scale (Caff-VAS) evaluation, the sustained-release caffeine group showed significantly better scores for “jittery,” tiredness,” “alertness,” and “overall mood” for 8-12 hours than the immediate-release caffeine group. No adverse events were reported.

Verdure Sciences spotlights beauty-from-within research

Verdure Sciences‘ Pomella, a proprietary Punica granatum extract, was evaluated for its potential to promote healthy skin and gut microflora, impact to wrinkle severity, and facial biophysical properties. In this 4-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, supplementation with 250-mg Pomella once a day demonstrated improvements in several biophysical properties, wrinkles, and shifts in the skin microbiome with oral Pomella supplementation in healthy subjects. Among the findings:

Significant reductions in wrinkle severity (6.2% compared to placebo; p < 0.01).

A decreasing trend in the forehead sebum excretion rate (p = 0.14).

The facial skin microbiome was augmented for the Bacillus genus and Staphylococcus epidermidis after Pomella supplementation. Short-chain fatty acids shifted in the Pomella group with a 38% increase in acetates and 162% increase in propionates.

Farlong study looks at cognitive health benefits

Farlong Nutraceutical announced the results of a study designed to determine the safety and efficacy of Farlong Lifeflower Breviscapine on improving long and short-term memory, concentration, and clarity of thinking. The 90-day double blind, randomized, placebo controlled, parallel study consisted of 160 healthy individuals divided into four study groups. One group was given a placebo capsule twice daily, and the other three groups received different daily doses of Farlong Lifeflower Breviscapine (100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg each). Farlong reported that, at the end of the 90-day period, an expert panel committee concluded that Lifeflower was shown to be safe, effective, and well tolerated with no negative impact on any organs or systems, and no interactions, sensitivities, or side effects reported during the study. The experts concluded that Lifeflower enhances the pharmacological effects of Erigeron Breviscapus and its active ingredients for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, metabolism, and the pharmacological mechanisms of active ingredients, according to the company.

Activ’Inside invests $13 M+ into contract manufacturing factory

Activ’Inside announced that the company is diversifying its activities and investing in a contract manufacturing factory in Beychac and Caillau (Gironde). The company aims to offer a 360° service from scientifically validated ingredients to customized dietary supplements. Construction on a new building will be completed during the first half of 2023. The factory will be comprised of an application laboratory with equipment allowing Activ’Inside to develop, analyze, and control the quality of products under optimal conditions. This facility will house various production lines including premixing (weighing, mixing, grinding, sieving, bulk packaging); manufacturing of gummies (pectin based), and capsules; and packaging (pillboxes, sticks, and doypacks). The company added that, with a pledge to the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) commitment, its development activities have adopted a sustainable framework both in terms of environmental impact and its social policy.

Solabia Acquires Stake in BioActor

Solabia strengthens its position in the nutrition market with the acquisition of a majority stake in BioActor. This strategic investment will allow Solabia to benefit from a wider range of ingredients and from BioActor’s expertise, strengthening its nutrition division. This new partnership will also support BioActor’s continued focus on R&D and product development, as well as the expansion of its production capabilities, enabling the company to serve the increasing global demand for its products. BioActor will become a centre of excellence for innovation and clinical research within Solabia’s nutrition division. The combination will allow both companies to benefit from the combined network and expertise, as well as to access new marketing channels and an expanded customer base.

ADM expands in Spain

ADM announced that it has opened a new production facility in Valencia, Spain to help meet rising global demand for probiotics, postbiotics and other products that support health and well-being. The production facility represents an investment north of $30 million and a more than five-fold increase in ADM’s production capacity, increasing it to 50 metric tons per year. The facility will allow ADM to supply growing markets for probiotics and postbiotics in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Europe and will help the company fulfill its expansion strategy in the health and well-being sector. The site will produce ADM’s award-winning probiotic BPL1 and the heat-treated BPL1 postbiotic, as well as other ADM proprietary strains.

Regenified ranch receives Tier 3 Label

Regenified announced that Carman Ranch has been verified as a “Regenified Tier 3” operation for its regenerative ranching practices and resulting improved ecosystem function. As a result of this achievement, Carman Ranch is eligible to use the Regenified seal on their grass-fed beef products and in their marketing and consumer education efforts.

ByHeart expands facilities

ByHeart shared the news of its acquisition of an additional manufacturing facility that will enable the next-generation baby nutrition company to scale production capacity of its breakthrough infant formula and increase domestic infant formula supply. Recognizing that the formula industry, which historically has been dominated by three players who control 90% of the market, was in need of change, ByHeart founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt began working with DairiConcepts’ FDA-registered facility in Allerton, Iowa, in 2018 to proactively build redundancy into their production ecosystem.

Dave’s Killer Bread introduces bars

Dave’s Killer Bread is about to crush a new category with their latest offering: Organic Snack Bars. The snack bars come in three delicious flavors:

• Cocoa Brownie Blitz is packed with organic chocolate chunks and our signature mix of seeds, serving up 16g whole grains and 6g fiber.

• Trail Mix Crumble has 19g whole grains and 5g fiber.

• Oat-rageous Honey Almond packs 22g whole grains and 5g fiber.

Organic Snack Bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and are free of high fructose corn syrup and bleached flour. The 4-bar boxes retail for $5.99, while individual bars retail for $1.99. Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars will be available at select grocery outlets nationwide.

Buchi releases Living Energy Kombucha

Brewed at the foot of the Appalachian mountains by a zero-waste, regenerative farming B Corporation, the wellness focused drinks, Living Energy kombucha, are made using nutrient-dense flowers, fresh fruits and herbs like mint and pomegranate. Traditional energy drinks use synthetic caffeine and tons of artificial sugars. Buchi’s clean caffeine is naturally derived from green coffee bean extract. The blend also contains: L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea that boosts cognitive performance, calms the mind, and recharges the body, as well as Lion’s Mane mushrooms which are known to benefit cognitive functions like memory and alertness.