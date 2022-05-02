7 Trends to Watch for a Clean, Healthy, Sustainable Home

With everyone at home more often over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, we noticed a major uplift in consumer home and houseware trends, both on the design and innovation side as well as the purchasing side. Consumers used their time at home to upgrade their Dutch ovens, air fryers, pots & pans, and more, and companies focused on coming out with the latest and greatest products. We were able to see all of this back in-person at the 2022 Inspired Home Show in Chicago. Here are some of the major trends we spotted:

Sustainability Throughout the Home

Le Parfait is trying to reduce the use of plastic through their versatile French glass jars. Being experts in jarring since 1930, they have solutions for many aspects of your life. They help you eat healthy and natural food, allow you to respect the seasons by enjoying products at the best times of the year and at the best price, reduce waste, save money, add fun and enjoyment into homemade cooking and do things the old-fashioned way.

Carbon 8 is reinventing sparkling water with their eco-friendly sparkling water carbonator and dispenser. Their patented Carbon8 Reactor mixes water and CO2 instantly, creating an infinite stream or sparkling water. No more wasteful PET bottles that need to be filled and attached to the carbonator. They are 100% committed to using zero waste technology in order to save thousands of PET and single use plastic bottles.

Once Again Home Co. is a sustainable home textile company. While other countries use mops, brooms, sponges, etc., Americans primarily use disposable options when it comes to cleaning. Once Again Home Co. has the solution with their reusable towels, blankets, napkins and more that can be reused through the day then put in the laundry to keep using in the future.

Gleener is innovating the fabric care industry with its sustainable and eco-friendly line of products including their best-selling and award-winning fabric shaver and lint brush, that keeps clothing, furniture, upholstery and more fuzz free.

Meet Your AI Master Chef

Starting with the Multo, Cooking Pal is innovating beyond what is already a smart world of cooking with its Intelligent Cooking System. This all-in-one kitchen appliance has more than 15 functions, controlled by a tablet that preps, cooks, and then cleans for you. It comes with a recipe library that updates weekly, allowing you to take your meals to the next level while simplifying the cooking process.

Easily mounting over your cooking station, Cooksy watches from above to guide you every step of the way by using visual and thermal sensors in order to give you consistent results. Paired with an app and complete with a recipe library, no matter your skill level in the kitchen, Cooksy will have you cooking to perfection in no time.

Innovating Industries

Mennä is innovating both the tea and infusion world through its patented infuser basket with SteepStop-ReSteep Technology. It is the only portable tea and beverage infuser on the market that allows you to start and stop steeping your drink in order to control the taste of your beverage, making it bitter free.

Whole spices pack unmatched flavor and health benefits in tiny packages, and last two to three times longer than ground. FinaMill is the world’s first electric spice mill that grinds whole spices of all shapes and sizes. Have freshly ground spices whenever you want with the push of a button.

My Blix brings you a whole new way to blend. Their smart Food Maker allows for quick and nutritious meals in 2-minutes or less. Options including spreads, sauces, breakfast bowls, smoothies, shakes, and more can be enjoyed almost instantly.

DYLN is changing the industry for Alkaline water by providing a convenient way for people to optimize their hydration while reducing the use of plastic. Simply fill the DYLN bottle and withing minutes your water will become Alkaline up to 9+, which may deliver benefits such as reducing inflammation, easing digestion, fighting off free radicals, and aiding in muscle recovery.

Detail on Design

Lark at Home set out to create a thoughtful collection of ceramics to embody the people, the place, and the bounty. Paying homage to their home state of Wisconsin as their first design, the Fifty United Plates were born.

Zone Denmark rethinks beauty and functionality for everyone who shares their belief in a profoundly positive life. Expressed in an honest and colorful way, their designs challenge convention, inspire curiosity, and create beauty.

Family-owned for five generations, beginning with Philip Wolf, WOLF has been crafting fine leather jewelry cases since 1834. They continue to design and handcraft watch winders, watch boxes, and jewelry cases to ensure prized possessions are safe in a beautiful and sophisticated way.

Clean and Contained/Organized

Being organized can be oh so satisfying with YouCopia, with expertly and stylishly designed storage solutions for all areas of the house. YouCopia has adjustable, expandable and customizable solutions to fit a variety of items in all the tight spaces.

Wrap It Storage is a family business with storage and organization solution for cords, hoses, ropes and morello keep wires untangled and life clutter free.

The goal at Zip Top is to help reduce plastic waste by offering easier-to-use reusable containers. Their reusable silicon bags store everything from cut fruit to leftover soup to pretzels. When empty, pop them in the dishwasher; once they’re clean, they nest to save room. Gone are the days of plastic bags and Tupperware.

Useful Gadgets to Simplify your Life

You may have seen this genius idea on Shark Tank. FurZapper is a patent-pending product that was created to provide pet owners with a simple, self-cleaning product that will help keep pet fur off of your laundry. Simply toss your Fur Zappers in the wash and dryer with your laundry and when your clothes are done, they will be hair free.

A chemical-free solution for bug bites and stings: Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool that alleviates the itching, stinging and swelling from bug bites and stings. How? It extracts the insect saliva/venom left behind under the skin. When the irritant is removed, the body stops producing the reaction.

GoGoTray makes for a fun, mess-free mealtime. Designed with the user in mind, it is equipped with four deep built in bowls, a lap cushion for comfort and stability, a sealed lid making it easy to transport, a device holder and is microwave and dishwasher safe.

The Smart Baker develops and manufactures smart baking products. They are constantly coming up with new ideas for products to make you more efficient in the kitchen and make your baking adventures easier. From their Perfect Parchment to their Cheat Sheet Conversion Apron, stop wasting supplies and make baking easier.

The TubShroom was the first and ingenious product from The Shroom Company. It is a drain protector and hair catcher for your bathtub drain that catches every hair in sight without disrupting the flow of water. Expanding from the TubShroom, they now have a whole line of drain solutions.

Solitario Products’ designs are forged from years of outdoor experience, mechanical tinkering, and a deep-rooted drive to simplify. Both form and function matter for their garlic gator and garden kit. Their garlic gator helps you mince in a fraction of time and it is useful for more than just garlic.

Hostess with the Most-est

Boxie Wine is reimagining boxed wine for the modern home. It is a beautiful box wine dispenser made for your everyday kitchen, home bar, and celebrations. It fits up to any 3-liter wine bag or fillable bag with your beverage of choice, it comes in many different designs to fit all of your occasions and wow your guests.

VoChill is a wine chiller that keeps glasses of wine cold from the first to the last sip. It keeps wine chilled for up to 1.5 hours indoors and up to 45 minutes in a shaded outdoor space, so you can enjoy a leisurely glass without worry.

As we continue to get back out into the world, social gatherings, celebrations for holidays, birthdays and milestones will all resume, and we will see a lot of these trends in every aspect of that. We are eager to see what will be new and next and we will report back next year at The Inspired Home Show occurring March 4-7, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.