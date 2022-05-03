Let’s Bake Together: Gluten-Free Doughnuts

When it’s time to celebrate, my family always enjoys something sweet. I can’t resist a well-made donut that’s filled, glazed or tossed in cinnamon sugar. That’s why I decided to take GF Jules Gluten-Free Cake Mix and turn it into a tasty batch of doughnuts to share with my family for Mother’s Day—and with you for this edition of Let’s Bake Together!
This is a great recipe for kids (or anyone) to whip up for any occasion. The cake mix can be made either vanilla or chocolate; the package gives you easy instructions for a chocolate version, which is what I did. You add cocoa powder, water, and chocolate syrup. Yum!
To make the doughnuts, I did a Pinterest search for recipes using GF cake mix and found this recipe for Gluten-Free Doughnuts from Dream a Little Bigger. The instructions said they used a box of King Arthur mix, so I looked up the size of that box and measured out the same amount of GF Jules. It ended up being most of the bag. I then followed the recipe instructions, and I loved how few ingredients were needed to turn this batter into doughnuts. They were made in a Wilton Doughnut pan that I already had (you will need a special pan to get the shape).
This recipe does yield a lot of doughnuts. I made two dozen, but easily had enough batter for another batch of six. I used a piping bag with no tip to evenly fill the cavities.
What I loved about this recipe was how versatile it can be. There’s a quick glaze that you make for the doughnuts. I had to double this recipe because it wasn’t enough. Beyond that, you can have fun with the toppings and create your own flavors. I searched my cabinets for toppings and found cookies, so I put five in a bag and went over them with a rolling pin. You could also use a glass to mash them up. I then sprinkled the crumbles on top.
I also had candy melts, which I melted and drizzled across the glazed ones. If you do this, make sure the glaze is dry first.
I found these doughnuts to be a great bake for a Sunday afternoon. You don’t feel as guilty eating these doughnuts since they’re baked, not fried. And the best part: You can make whatever flavor combinations you want. Chocolate and cookies. Vanilla and sprinkles. Whatever kind you make, whoever enjoys them with you will talking about these for a long time! Happy Baking!