Prebiotics, Probiotics, & Now Postbiotics: What the Ferment?

The research on prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics continues to expand as more and more information is uncovered about the positive functions that the human microbiome provides in supporting and maintaining human health. For the past two years, immune health took center stage as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as we slowly find our way out of the pandemic’s grip, it is time to take measures to support general health, beginning with digestion.

Postbiotics appear to be the latest trend in the Biotics industry, and they do have some distinct manufacturing and marketing advantages over probiotics. The most versatile of all digestive aid supplements are postbiotics. Since they are not live bacteria, they are not susceptible to decreases in their efficacy resulting from poor storage conditions or gastric transit. Postbiotics can be formulated into tablets and capsules, and they can also be placed into conventional foods and beverages as well as chews, gummies and gels.

According to the market research report “Human Microbiome Market,” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Human Microbiome Market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

“Few other segments within the dietary supplement and functional foods industries have expanded and diversified to the extent that the ‘-biotics’ segment has,” says Nena Dockery, Scientific Affairs Manager at Stratum Nutrition. “This has presented tremendous opportunities for continued growth, and at the same time has resulted in the expected challenges, such as where and when NDI notifications might be required, to the splitting of the Lactobacillus genus. This expansion also provides exciting opportunities for the introduction of new ingredients that will safely and effectively provide tremendous benefits that can potentially be customized to meet specific needs in the end-consumer.”

