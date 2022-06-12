Trends to Watch: Winter Fancy Food Show

As the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City is here, we are inspired to take a look back at the Winter Show that occurred in February 2022 in Las Vegas. We spotted many trends that we think we will notice at the summer show and see expanded.

Keeping it in the Family

Family owned and operated, Botticelli has deep Italian roots leading back four generations to the island of Sicily. Their ancestors were local farmers and grocers dedicated to the art of Italian food. Committed to bringing authentic and indigenous Italian flavors to your home, they source ingredients only from Italy. The line include premium sauces, oils, and vinegars.

Nelly’s Organics bars are made from a unique combination of raw and organic nuts, seeds and superfoods. Originating in their kitchen as a healthier alternative for their kids, their products are vegan, gluten free and made with 100% organic or wild crafted ingredients.

The Seely family began raising mint in the early 1940s.They were the first in Washington State to plant peppermint for the production of essential oil. Today, third-generation mint farmer Mike Seely grows single-cut, premium-quality heirloom Black Mitcham Peppermint and Native Spearmint. Seely Mint is sustainably harvested.

Family owned and operated, Edward & Sons Trading Co. brands provides quality and value in all the natural, organic, gluten free, vegetarian and vegan products. They support plant-based diets, organic agriculture, fair trade, other sustainable practices.

Making International Flavors Mainstream

Sugimoto Tea Company sees tea as a way of improving lives. They focus on ethical practices for their tea farmers, health benefits of high-quality tea provides, and the environmental policies both on and off the fields. They want people to feel good drinking different varietals of authentic Japanese green tea while enjoying the delicious flavor.

Ficacci specializes in the art of all things olives. Ficacci olives became famous throughout Italy and now the worldwide market. Today, Ficacci is renowned for the freshness and quality of olives and antipasto. They serve both retail and foodservice segments in more than 40 countries.

Mosul Kubba is the first and one of the largest manufacturers of natural frozen authentic Mediterranean food products made in the USA. They travel around the world to import only the best products in the market today.

La Monarca Bakery is on a mission to bake delicious products with the sweet flavor of Mexico, creating opportunities in underserved communities, and caring for the environment. Their products are made with top-quality fresh ingredients, without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

Holy Perogy offers ready-to-cook pockets of yum packed full of deliciousness. They are perfect as the star of the meal, side or snack. Made with non-GMO potatoes, they come in plant based as well as vegetarian options. They available in a wide variety of low or no cholesterol, low or non fat and saturated fat and a good source of iron.

Flavor Boosters

Rufus Teague takes barbecue a step further by innovating a variety of barbeque products. They got their start with their legacy Kanas City BBQ sauces and dry rubs. Today, they have expanded into BBQ inspired flavors of coffee, sunflower seeds, nuts, and the world’s first beer infused BBQ sauces. Soon to launch: BBQ pizzas.

Bold Palate creates plant-based dressings and sauces that put taste buds, health, and happiness first. They pack in flavor with wholesome plant-based ingredients and leave out the junk.

More than just hot sauces, Clark and Hopkins are culinary sauces you can cook with. They are chef-created with flavors from around the world using authentic ingredients like mezcal from Mexico and Berbere spices from Ethiopia.

Bnutty nut butters are gourmet tasting, unfussy snack for the whole family. Their nut butters come in a variety of flavors to fit any preference. They are a Women-Owned and MBE certified business, with a mission to not only serve delicious snacks, but serve communities through student education programs.

Grlk is a handmade garlic sauce, made from family traditions and of love. It starts with fresh garlic, organic lemon juice, non-GMO canola oil, organic sea salt, and water. Every jar is made by hand and fresh to order.

Spice Beyond Barriers

Created by trained Le Cordon Bleu chef Dan Fisher, IT SAUCE is made with the rare Criolla Peppers from the Andes Mountains. It is versatile with smoky, spicy, sweet flavors for a bold addition to dishes with zero calories, zero sugar and zero preservatives. This clean label hot sauce can be incorporated countless ways.

Chili Chews founders Shant and Vicken always loved candy, but never could find something HOT so they created their own. Combing sweet, sour and spicy, Chili Chews is the new gourmet chili candy.

Ronda’s Fine Foods are family recipes inspired by the flavors of the world. They craft unique, small-batch premium products. Their Romesco is a piquant, dip/sauce/spread that is a staple of Northern Spain. It is a versatile condiment and compliments and enhances a variety of cuisines.

Dairy’s Comeback

The Kourellas family has been making traditional Greek dairy since 1960. As Greece’s first organic dairy, they are proud to be pioneers of healthy food that’s good for the environment. True to Greek tradition, their dairy is made with nothing but nature’s finest ingredients. No additives, colorings, flavorings, stabilizers, thickeners, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Founded by a family in search of fulfilling the American dream, Karoun Dairies’ portfolio of brands are the leaders in ethnic dairy product. They offer a wide selection of Mediterranean Specialty dairy foods made with Real California Milk.

In Finland there is a cheese called Juustoleipa. This translates into cheese bread. Carr Valley Cheese Company highlighted theirs during the show. It is oven baked it until it has a browned crusty top.

Positive Impacts for the Planet

Inspiring people to fight for a better global seafood industry Nick Mendoza created Neptune Snacks. pcycled gin-soaked juniper botanicals define the original flavor, and there are 30 varieties of Cajun spice blends. Using only fresh, sustainable, and natural ingredients, their products are gluten-free, preservative free, dairy-free, nut free, and non-GMO

Bonneval is bottling 2,000-year-old water from high mountain springs in the French Alps in 100% recycled PET plastic. They believe in the full commitment to protect the source.

Ocean’s Halo is one of the fastest growing Asian-inspired brands offering seaweed snacks, broth, noodles and sauces. They launched their new trayless seaweed snack, removing the plastic holding tray from the packaging. Removing the tray will keep at least 15 million pieces of plastic waste out of landfills and oceans every year.

Sweet Tooth for Indulgence

Vine to Bar makes premium dark chocolate. Upcycled from the spent grapes of the winemaking process, Chardonnay Marc tempers the bitter notes in rich dark chocolate and brings beneficial ingredients that can contribute to better gut and heart health. This chocolate delivers on a better-for-you but indulgent experience.

Honey Mama’s inspires vitality with a chocolatey treat as nourishing as it is decadent. it is made with only five whole food, nutrient-rich ingredients.

Ancient tahini pairs with fruity molasses bringing you Sepoli. Sweet and savory, Datehini powers the whole family, whether mothers, active kids to seniors or marathon runners to bikers, with healthy nutrition.

Chuao Chocolatier is on a mission to share joy with the world through delicious engaging chocolate experiences. They use high-quality ingredients found in nature or crafted with care. Chuao chocolates reflects commitment to fresh food, free of artificial preservatives, additives, colorings, flavorings and hydrogenated oils. In order to ethically source their cacao, they partner with purveyors who share their interest in sustainable farming and ethical business.

Petit Pot’s organic pots de crème and plant-based desserts focus on good, simple ingredients and sustainable packaging.

GOOD GOOD’s mission is to sweeten up your life, without added sugar! They offer bars, jams, drops, syrups, spreads, and more.

Plant Power

Sideaways Foods brings convenience, quality and inspiration to your table. Sideaway lets you travel the world and experience culture, connection and adventure at home. They are committed to your health and the health of the environment.

Longeve’s dehydrated pea protein doesn’t require freezing or refrigeration so you can cook it in under 5 minutes. This adds clean, allergen-free and meat-free protein to any dish. They pack great flavor, satisfying texture and exceptional convenience to people who love to cook and eat.

Thrilling Foods makes plant-based bacon. Salt-cured and smoked just like the traditional pork product, Bakon Strips bring the sizzle, aroma, taste and texture of bacon without the cruelty. It’s bacon you can feel good about because it’s healthier for you, your family, it doesn’t harm animals or our planet.

Founded in 2017, Rebellyous Foods is revolutionizing food by creating affordable value-added plant-based chicken products. They’re also addressing the bottlenecks to manufacturing plant-based meat by designing novel manufacturing equipment and facilities specifically for plant-based protein.

Something to Sip On

Reneva offers on-the-go collagen protein drinks with zero sugar, zero carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Lucky Jack Coffee was created to make organic cold coffee accessible to everyone. They offer a range of unique cold brew concentrates and nitrogen-infused cold brews that bring the care and quality of artisanal coffee-making to consumers everywhere.

True Roots Brewing Co. crafts natural beverages made from whole ingredients. These complete Ready-to-Drink beverages happen to be perfect for craft cocktails. Their drinks are designed to be food friendly. Each flavor compliments different types of spirits if you choose to make it a cocktail.

Snack with Purpose

Nova Crisp strives to be a healthier alternative snack brand, bridging the gap between taste and well-being. They prioritize values that guide us to a better, healthier future with their cassava crisps.

What do you get when you combine the best in cookie dough ingredients with a spoonful of love and a taste for fun? Yummy Doh: a treat that’s edible, decadent, vegan, kosher and safe.

Flackers organic flaxseed crackers are gluten-free, paleo, and kosher snacks. These low-carb crackers are made with organic, simple ingredients that taste delicious.

Chubby Snacks is the healthier alternative to traditional PB&J. Each sandwich delivers high-quality nut butters and fruity, small-batch jams between organic wheat bread. They’re giving this household snack an upgrade with ~75% less sugar, 30% less calories and higher contents of fiber and protein compared to leading brands

Love + Chew is a vegan, gluten-free, whole food cookie company. No matter if you’re a vegan or flexitarian, you’ll love these high in plant protein and fiber, guilt-free, tasty & kid approved snack.

BeanVivo makes ready-to-eat snacks that are sourced sustainably, made simply, and plant-powered. Gluten-free and vegan-friendly, they are healthy, high-protein meals and snacks made from beans.

Intentionally Made

Angelic Bakehouse sprouted grain baked goods that are as yummy as they are healthy. Whether it is with turmeric, beets, green chile, and all kinds of goodness, they go above and beyond by fresh pressing sprouted whole grains instead of using processed flour. Free of milk, eggs, fish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, & sesame.

Tia Lupita Foods are inspired Mexican recipes from Hector Saldivar’s Mom and her family kitchen. All of their flavorful sauces and snacks use healthy, sustainable ingredients. Showing off their new grain free cactus chips, food truly is love with every taste of Tia Lupita!

Spero Foods brings the original sunflower cream cheese. Just 7 real food ingredients in 8 bold creamy flavors, Spero is packed with probiotics and antioxidants for gut health, is plant based and made with simple, real food ingredients, saves water and air and tastes delicious.

With so many new and innovative products, brands and categories this past winter, we can only imagine what we will see at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show taking place in New York City from June 12 -14. Stay tuned for trends form the summer show!

