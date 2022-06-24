“IFF is an exciting company to be a part of. We have the opportunity to help consumers prioritize their health and wellbeing by delivering science-backed health products to brand owners from food products to dietary supplements or specialty nutrition.”
A History of Science & Creativity
Sebastien Guery, Vice President, IFF Health: The first of IFF’s parent companies was established in 1889, but its history of putting science and creativity to work can be traced back even further. In 1883, Stafford Allen and Charles May, a druggist and herb grower, joined forces to produce pure drugs in an era when sawdust was a routine ingredient on the pharmacy shelf. Nearly a century later, a merger between two global businesses allowed the company—renamed IFF—to become an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent. With our four business divisions—Nourish, Scent, Pharma Solutions and Health & Biosciences—we’re able to partner with customers across multiple industries, from food to pharmaceuticals, to bring highly innovative solutions to the market. I’m the Vice President of IFF Health. This business unit develops, markets and sells probiotics, natural plant extracts and biotech-based ingredients, used in dietary supplements, functional food, infant and elderly nutrition, and more. Our customers benefit from our wealth of regulatory, application, and formulation expertise, as well as our in-depth market knowledge and advanced biotechnology capabilities.
Mark Wright, President, Health Wright Products—An IFF Company: Earlier this year, IFF announced that it entered an agreement to acquire Health Wright Products, LLC (HWP), leader in formulation and capsule manufacturing for the dietary supplement industry. I am the president of HWP, and I co-founded the company with my wife in 1995. The acquisition brings our formulation and finished format capabilities to IFF Health’s probiotics, natural extracts and botanical businesses, for increased product innovation and customization.
Highlights from IFF Health
Guery: As a whole, IFF has a unique set of ingredients and expertise that can change the world for the better. We’re building on our heritage of strong customer focus, product innovation and cutting-edge science, from formulation to ingredient discovery and development, with the goal of delivering sustainable growth. Within IFF Health, we offer one of the broadest portfolios of ingredients—from live microbes to natural plant extracts—which are formulated into innovative formats for the Health and Wellness industry.
Wright: At HWP, we manufacture custom formulations and deliver encapsulation and packaging services, to meet the industry’s precise requirements for probiotic and dietary supplement products. Quality, service, and value have been the driving principles in our commitment to exceeding customers’ expectations. As a global industry leader, we leverage innovation, technology, experience, and capacity to provide better health by encapsulating excellence. Our newly combined capabilities with IFF Health allow us to produce exciting, next-generation products that reflect the business’ commitment to quality, safety, science, and innovation.
Leadership Focus
Guery: My leadership focus is centered around three key elements: the market’s needs, our people, and high-quality science. In our business, it’s fundamental to not only focus on incremental innovations to fill an immediate unmet market need, but also to understand the long-term market and consumer trends to inform our innovation organization and prioritize our investments. All this, with the goal to best help customers stay ahead of the curve.
Second, at IFF, we’re all about our people. We need to ensure that our talent is actively nurtured and challenged with opportunities to grow in the business and across the company. Lastly, our portfolio and investment decisions are largely informed by robust scientific research to maintain our leading position as an innovator in the health, nutrition, and biosciences space.
Wright: Since founding HWP, the core focus has always been to put the customer first, by exceeding their expectations in quality, service, and value. Although our capabilities have rapidly expanded, another philosophy we’ve always had is to do one thing and do it well. Now that we’re a part of IFF, we’re staying within our core competency, but also creating new areas of growth within the industry we know best.
Company Differentiators
Guery: Early in 2021, we brought together two highly complementary firms: IFF and DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B). The combination of portfolios created a global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions across the Food & Beverage (F&B), Health & Wellness and Home & Personal care markets—which provides a great value prop for customers.
IFF Health is a unique player in the health space with our newly expanded capabilities—including decades of technical expertise and a broad portfolio of HOWARU® probiotic strains, botanicals, and specialty ingredients to enable our customers to launch new and healthy products with clinically substantiated ingredients. Adding in HWP business’ capabilities marks an exciting time for IFF.
Wright: HWP is one of the largest capsule manufacturers in the country. We built our facility to develop a variety of supplements, with a specific focus on probiotics. We have a 165,000 square-foot manufacturing space, with state-of-the-art encapsulation suites and tightly controlled humidity and temperatures for probiotic manufacturing. We’re in a great position to support IFF Health in delivering effective, customized formulations and finished formats to brands.
Making an Impact
Guery: IFF is an exciting company to be a part of. We have the opportunity to help consumers prioritize their health and wellbeing by delivering science-backed health products to brand owners from food products to dietary supplements or specialty nutrition. For example, our Litesse® polydextrose fiber actively helps brands reduce the sugar content in their products or our clinically substantiated probiotic portfolio, so that HOWARU® can further support consumers’ health in the dietary supplement space.
Additionally, IFF is committed to practicing sustainability, by using renewable energy and fewer natural resources, to minimize carbon footprint. For example, IFF’s ingredients Go-Less® Men and SoyLife® Complex were recently verified as Upcycled Certified™. To achieve the Upcycled Certified™ seal, both ingredients underwent a lengthy evaluation and approval process, to ensure they reflect the Upcycled Certified™ Standard, which requires that ingredients contain at least 95% of materials and byproducts from food production.