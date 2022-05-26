Real Good Foods has launched crispy chicken shell tacos that are 100% Grain-Free and Gluten-Free, have only 2g of net carbs, and are packed with 25g of protein per serving. The tacos do not use processed flours or grains, but rather chicken and cheese. The tacos come in three varieties: seasoned beef & cheddar cheese, pulled chicken with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, and shredded chicken with Cacique Oaxaca & cotija cheeses topped with Cacique avocado tomatillo salsa. The Cacique Crispy Chicken Shell Taco is a collaboration with Cacique.

realgoodfoods.com