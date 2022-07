No Evil Foods announced the launch of Best Life ‘Beef’ clean-label beef-style strip. No Evil Foods’ Plant Meat uses a proprietary blend of grains and legumes to create functionally complete proteins. The strip features upcycled ingredients and boasts 27g of protein, 14g of carbs, and 3g of fat per serving. Best Life ‘Beef’ will be the first No Evil Foods product sold in revamped packaging.

www.noevilfoods.com