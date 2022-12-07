Saint James Tea Expands Line of Sustainably Packaged Organic Teas

Saint James Tea has expanded its line of sustainably packaged, organic, ready-to-drink teas with a new flavor: Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea. This black tea is the brand’s first non-green tea flavor, and also is Saint James Tea’s first zero-calorie beverage. Saint James Tea uses Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests. Another plus: The packaging eliminates exposure to air and light, which the company says gives the preservative-free tea a shelf life of up to 24 months, while keeping the product fresh for as long as possible.