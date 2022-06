Deux has released a line of enhanced cookie dough made with oats, almond butter, flaxseed, and coconut sugar. The dough contains functional ingredients for immune, collagen support, and stress relief. Flavors include Cosmic Brownie and Birthday Cake, made with ashwagandha, Chocolate Chip, made with zinc and elderberry. The cookie dough is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

www.eatdeux.com